Sapho recognized for modern approach to work software on CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors list

SAN BRUNO, California, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Sapho was named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to its 2017 list of Emerging Vendorsin the Cloud category. Sapho, which provides a modern portal experience to the enterprise workforce, is recognized on this list as an innovative company that is shaping the future of the IT channel. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors listserves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

Sapho triples productivity by changing the way people access data and complete workflows. With the number of applications that employee use annually growing at 25% every two years, employees are struggling to keep track of which systems host the information and tasks they need. To make matters worse, 65% of employees say they ignore data for making decisions and 62% said they delay completing tasks when it requires accessing multiple systems.

Sapho co-founders Fouad ElNaggar and Peter Yared created Sapho to solve this problem and make software easy to use. Sapho's modern portal experience surfaces personalized, relevant tasks and data from all enterprise systems for delivery to any device, intranet, or messenger using micro apps. Sapho micro apps are built by IT and sit on top of existing on-premises and cloud systems to deliver employees an aggregated view and modern, cross-system workflows. With Sapho, employees benefit from simplified workflows and data access which enables them to complete work faster, make better decisions, and be more productive.

"Over the last 30 years, there has been nearly zero innovation in the user experience of enterprise software - whether those systems are mainframes, client-server applications, or SaaS, we have been forcing employees into a view on a database. It is no wonder productivity has remained stagnant even with the trillions of dollars of invested in IT," said Fouad ElNaggar, CEO and co-founder of Sapho. "Sapho's inclusion on this year's list is a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver a modern approach for the enterprise workforce. Our modern portal experience provides employees with a single interface that aggregates all their data, insights, and workflows into any device or channel to triple their productivity and effectiveness. Sapho is thrilled that CRN recognized our impact on the workforce and the industry as a whole."

This recognition from CRN comes on the heels of continued momentum and industry traction for Sapho after announcing Series B funding in April and recent integrations with Microsoft and IBM. Since Sapho's initial launch last June, the company has experienced tremendous growth, with a 320 percent revenue growth and 200 percent customer growth in 2016.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

The Emerging Vendors Cloud and Data Center lists will be featured in the June 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About Sapho

Sapho triples employee productivity with a system of engagement that modernizes enterprise applications to accelerate the speed of business. As the industry's first micro app platform, Sapho enables organizations to build secure, single purpose apps that provide employees actionable data, insights, and tasks from all of their systems. Employees benefit from proactive notifications, updates, and one-click task completion from any device, browser, intranet, email, or messaging client. Sapho is used by customers in all industries to improve their internal workflows and increase employee effectiveness and productivity. Sapho was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Bruno, CA. For more information, visit www.sapho.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

