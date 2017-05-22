Lupus Nephritis Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and 2030 Forecasts Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Global Lupus Nephritis Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2021-2030)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S, Europe and Japan markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The five major players: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roche Holding AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and AstraZeneca are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global Lupus Nephritis market along with the study of the regional markets.

Lupus nephritis is inflammation of the kidney that is caused by systemic lupus erythematous (SLE). Also called lupus, SLE is an autoimmune disease where the immune system turns against the body, affecting vital organs. While the primary cause of the disease is unknown, it is expected that factors such as viruses, infections, pollutants, and toxic chemicals, along with family history plays a role in causing the disease. The disease is more common in women compared to men.

Kidney damage from lupus erythematosus can vary from mild to severe. In lupus nephritis, glomeruli or the filtering units are damaged. As a result, waste from the blood does not get filtered. Lupus nephritis happens when lupus involves the kidneys. When the kidneys are inflamed, they cannot function normally and can leak protein. If not controlled, lupus nephritis can lead to kidney failure.

The treatment for Lupus Nephritis is based upon on its type, which is determined by the biopsy. Since, symptoms and severity vary from person to person, treatments are individually tailored to meet a person's particular circumstances.

The global Lupus Nephritis market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing African-American population, rising health care expenditure and accelerating economic growth. The major trends observed in the market are new drugs under pipeline for Lupus Nephritis, increasing research grants with rising public awareness about the disease. However, the growth of this budding market will be hindered by stringent regulations, associated risk and high cost.

