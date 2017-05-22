RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-05-22 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc., (PRA) (NASDAQ:PRAH) is pleased to announce that for the fourth consecutive year it was recognized as the International Clinical Research Company of the Year. PRA received the award at a PharmaTimes ceremony in London. This award follows PRA's recent recognition as Clinical Research Company of the Year in the PharmaTimes Americas competition.



"PRA is honored to once again receive this prestigious award," said David Passov, Senior Vice President, Project Management EAPA. "It is recognition of our talented and dedicated employees and their passion to help others through their clinical development work."



PRA won a total of three Gold, four Silver and five Bronze awards. Individual gold award recipients include:



-- Clinical Trial Administrator of the Year: James Battisti -- Project Manager of the Year: Caroline Cattelin



Organized by PharmaTimes, the annual International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition provides a unique opportunity for clinical researchers from all over the world to benchmark their competencies and skills against their peers in an international learning environment. Designed and judged by an independent steering committee of high-level industry leaders, the International Clinical Researcher of the Year has categories for clinical researchers and teams at all stages of their career.



ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES



PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is one of the world's leading global CROs by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA's global clinical development platform includes more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and over 13,300 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has performed approximately 3,500 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 70 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.



