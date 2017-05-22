sprite-preloader
WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
22.05.2017 | 16:04
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc
("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

Directorate Change

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (AIM:PHE), the company focused on ultra high temperature gasification waste to energy systems, and the creator of Distributed Modular Gasification© , announces the resignation of Clive Carver as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of PowerHouse, said: "We would like to thank Clive for his contribution to the Company. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman		Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)
James Joyce / James Bavister		Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)
Ben Turner / James Pope		Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Jeremy Woodgate		Tel: +44 (0) 203 651 2910
IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Miles Nolan / Heather Armstrong		Tel: +44 (0) 203 053 8671

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt Ultra High Temperature Gasification Waste-to-Energy system, and the creator of Distributed Modular Gasification©.

The Company is focused on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal and industrial waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. Distributed Modular Gasification© allows for easy, economical, deployment and scaling of an environmentally sound solution to the growing challenges of waste elimination, electricity demand, and distributed hydrogen production.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net


© 2017 PR Newswire