MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of Telecom Exchange (TEX), the premier industry networking event where communications and technology meet, announces its partnership with Women in the Channel (WiC), a grassroots organization empowering women to advance their careers in telecom and IT. WiC's interactive Women in Tech Workshop, "Confidence & Connections: Elevating Each Other," will take place during JSA's TEX NYC event on June 21st from 8-10 AM in the Library at Cipriani Wall Street. The breakfast and workshop is open to all female TEX attendees.

"Traditionally a 'man's world,' women are increasingly holding leadership positions in the tech and telecom industries, but there is work to be done and unique issues to be considered and addressed," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "We are delighted to once again have Women in the Channel join us at our TEX event. We welcome what will most certainly be an engaging and insightful discussion with our fellow female tech and telecom executives."

Moderated by Tricia Wurts, Founder and President of Wurts & Associates Inc. (W&A), a 27-year-old technology channel consulting firm, this interactive session will include, group discussions, live polling, suggested actions and networking -- all designed to promote self-reflection, dispel myths, showcase successful women and suggest next steps for a more fulfilling career in telecom and IT.

"Collaborating to grow our businesses and supporting each other as women in a male-dominated industry are cornerstone principles of Women in the Channel," said Nancy Ridge, WiC's founder, past president and co-chair of WiC's Outreach Committee. "We are thrilled to be invited to participate at TEX NYC to reach more women in telecom and IT with this message. This workshop will offer perspectives on how we can elevate each other from female executives in the tech space. We look forward to facilitating an open and productive conversation and hope to fill the room to capacity."

This all-star gathering of women will offer inspiration and advice on how to empower women from the top down and the bottom up inside every tech organization. Those interested in joining the WiC "Confidence & Connections: Elevating Each Other" workshop at TEX NYC must be a registered TEX attendee.

The session is sponsored by zXc (ZenCrossConnect), the industry's first simple, on-demand Fiber Optic infrastructure procurement platform offering pre-provisioned Dark Fiber and Wavelength services between major data centers and colocation facilities in New York and New Jersey. Services are delivered in 15 days or less with extremely flexible contract options. zXc services, powered by NJ and NY dark fiber specialists Cross River Fiber and Zenfi, are available at www.zxc.solutions.

Registration is available at http://thetelecomexchange.com/nyc/register/

Telecom Exchange NYC will be held on June 20-21, 2017, at Cipriani Wall Street. Exhibit tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis; and there are a limited number of sponsorship packages remaining. For more information, email info@thetelecomexchange.com.

