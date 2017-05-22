PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - May 22, 2017) - British Manor Spa, a full-service luxury spa created by Lady Tania Farah, opened this month in the Sunset Highway corridor at Tanasbourne Town Center, and sets a new standard for spa services in the Portland Metropolitan area. Inspired by global travels with her husband, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Sir Mo Farah, Lady Farah has spent the past 16 months conceiving a royally inspired escape for men, women and juniors. With 60 treatment options, the spa is a fount of relaxation and restoration for the spa traditionalist, with a nod toward the functionality of athletes. It is among the first full service spas in the Pacific Northwest to integrate whole body cryotherapy, an energizing, skin toning and metabolism boosting treatment popular among professional athletes.

The nearly five thousand square foot spa is anchored by the Relaxation Lounge, a quiet, device free room where guests are encouraged to slow down and unwind next to the fire amidst sheepskin, velvet and marble before or after Manor treatments. Within six private rooms and three common areas, the spa offers massage, facials, body treatments, nail treatments, cryotherapy, waxing, tinting, and other enhancements. All services can be tailored for juniors. British Manor provides a selection of bespoke, organic ingredients to heighten sensory experiences, combined with best in class therapeutic traditions to ensure impeccable services.

"As a mother of four, a wife, and a businesswoman involved in my husband's unique career and demanding travel schedule, every moment of my day was spoken for," said Tania Farah, owner. "The Manor is what I envisioned an hour or two of rejuvenation to be -- full-service, nearby, and otherworldly. It's gratifying to make this a reality for others."

More than 60 treatment options are available to guests at a variety of durations and price points. Among those that Farah anticipates will be the most popular are:

The Ritz Muscle Rehab

A deep muscle massage using various modalities and warm Himalayan salt stones to ease pain, tension, and improve mobility and range of motion.



Sir Mo Farah Double Recovery

Deep tissue massage coupled with a cryosauna session which is the preferred treatment of the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist.



The Queen's Coronation

From the Best of British Packages, this course of treatments is for guests seeking sovereign style designed for her Highness. The heavenly ritual includes four treatments.

The Queen Elizabeth, which starts with a soothing enzyme peel that calms environmentally stressed skin. An ultra-rich nourishing cream adds moisture content, and an antioxidant mask restores vitality to the skin. The treatment finishes with an enveloping mask designed to restore the skin's natural softness.

Cornwall Clay Wrap

This mineral rich combination of Rhassoul Clay, therapeutic essential oils, plant extracts and organic herbs helps to improve skin's texture, firmness, and elasticity. The treatment also increases moisture, detoxifies and exfoliates, leaving your skin feeling extremely soft and smooth to the touch.

Trafalgar Deep Tissue Massage

Recharge your body with this powerful massage designed to alleviate deep-seated tension and muscular stress.

Piccadilly Manicure & Pedicure

This classic manicure/pedicure begins with a luxurious soak. The treatment is designed to shape nails and care for cuticles, followed by a moisturizing massage. The treatment finishes with a fresh coat of no-chip, long lasting nail lacquer with an incredible shine that lasts up to 10 days.

About British Manor Spa

British Manor Spa is a full-service luxury spa designed for aesthetes and athletes alike. It has tailored more than 60 courses of treatment for its guests across massage, facials, body treatments, nail treatments, cryotherapy, waxing, tinting, and other enhancements. It is located in the Sunset Highway corridor at Tanasbourne Town Center, 2077 NW Town Center Drive, Beaverton, OR 97006. It was founded by Lady Tania Farah, who created her ideal of what an hour or two of rejuvenation should be. British Manor Spa can be found online at www.britishmanorspa.com, as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

