Global E-Sports Market to Grow at a CAGR of 32% by 2021 - Segmentation by Genre & Revenue - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global E-Sports Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The popularity of e-sports is increasing with the rising number of viewers. E-sports create an environment where viewers can experience playing the game. E-sports on a large scale is considered to be one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. On the global scenario, e-sports is a rapidly growing market and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 32.28%. In 2016, Dota 2 by Valve was the leading game in terms of revenue in the e-sports market. The Americas are the leading region and will also be the fastest-growing region for e-sports during the forecast period followed by APAC and EMEA. The US is the leading country for e-sports market.

The report, Global e-Sports Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing e-sports based on TV consoles. TV console is the largest segment of the gaming industry, but when the focus is on e-sports, the impact of TV console gaming is limited. Beyond a small and declining share fighting and sports genre, TV consoles are not preferred for e-sports. In the current market scenario, these genres are negligible compared to more popular MOBA and FPS.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing penetration of mobile games. The rapid popularity of the MMO genre has indicated that mobile devices could be a good platform for e-sports. The partnering of Vainglory with Twitch and ESL and the high success of the first Clash Royale tournament in April 2016 indicate that mobile gaming is the future for e-sports. One of the major advantages of mobile games is low entry barriers. The penetration of mobile devices is much higher than PCs and consoles. In addition, the increasing number of FTP games played globally allows millions of mobile gamers to compete against each another. Moreover, the mechanical requirements are most important for creating a great mobile experience which can create simple and difficult e-sports games.

Key vendors



Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Nintendo

Riot Games

Valve

Wargaming.net

Other prominent vendors



EA Sports

Hi-Rez Studios

Microsoft Studios

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by genre



PART 07: Market segmentation by revenue



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f59wtx/global_esports

