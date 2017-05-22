ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - May 22, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience with locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, announces today the addition of a "Flat Outrageous" section to its menu.

Created to keep current Tijuana Flats fans engaged while simultaneously attracting new guests to the restaurant, the 'Flat Outrageous' section consists of new flavor-packed dishes, including three street tacos, Crispy Baja Fish (crispy fish, chipotle crema, shaved cilantro cabbage & pineapple salsa), Lime Steak (grilled garlic-lime steak, avocado crema, shaved cilantro cabbage, pico de gallo & cotija cheese), and Jerk Chicken (crispy jerk chicken, MoreFire! hot sauce, shaved cilantro cabbage, pineapple salsa & cotija cheese), as well as Philly Cheesesteak Flautas (shaved sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions & peppers, served with queso), and the Bangin' Chicken® Tostadas (crispy corn tortillas with Smack My Ass Bangin' Chicken®, refried beans, cheddar-jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers, tomatoes & ranch dressing), which is a variation on buffalo chicken and is an existing dish on the Tijuana Flats menu.

"Pushing the boundaries of creativity without compromising quality is always our company's priority," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "With this new 'Flat Outrageous' section, we are excited to evolve our food, while still maintaining the classic Tijuana Flats menu items that our guests know and love."

The "Flat Outrageous" section is the first major update to the Tijuana Flats menu in the last five years. In addition to this update, Tijuana Flats now offers a variety of craft beers local to each city/store location, as well as flavored lemonade that changes with each season. The lemonade flavor for this summer is pomegranate.

The section is available at all Tijuana Flats locations on Monday, May 22, 2017.

For more information on all Tijuana Flats menu items, visit https://tijuanaflats.com/menu/.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Bowes

lbowes@findsomewinmore.com

(407) 722-7843