Packet Design CTO Cengiz Alaettinoglu will address the Eurasia Network Operators Group (ENOG) regional meeting this week about how segment routing is gaining popularity as an enabler for SDN traffic engineering. Being held May 23-24 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, ENOG is the forum where technology experts from the Russian Federation, Commonwealth of Independent States, and Eastern Europe gather to discuss core operational issues and share ideas in evolving the Internet in the region.

Session Title: SDN Traffic Engineering with Segment Routing, the Next Evolution

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 24, 15:00 Moscow Standard Time

Topic: Cengiz will discuss the challenges of running traffic-engineered networks using real-world case studies and data. He will explain why forwarding traffic over non-shortest paths is important for various scenarios such as traffic engineering, congestion, failures, and premium services offered by service providers (e.g., allocating specific paths to certain customers).

Cengiz will then introduce the IETF SPRING Working Group's segment routing as a superior alternative to RSVP-TE for routing traffic over non-shortest paths. Using a centralized SDN application and SDN controller, he will show how segment routing greatly simplifies the operation of a traffic engineered network.

