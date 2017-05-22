Scottish Firm, Drummond Miller, Selects Eclipse's Proclaim Practice Management System in a Substantial Investment

BRADFORD, England, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Heavyweight Scottish firm, Drummond Miller, has selected the Proclaim Practice Management system from Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider.

With offices in 6 locations throughout Scotland, and over 100 staff, Drummond Miller has a long-standing reputation of excellence in various areas of law. The firm recognises the level of importance its clients place on their cases, and is committed to providing a high standard of service - delivering common sense legal advice and practical solutions to all client requirements.

In the 6-figure deal, Drummond Miller will replace its incumbent legal software system with Eclipse's Proclaim Practice Management Software solution. In order to cater for the variety of work areas within the practice, preconfigured case management modules will be rolled out firm-wide for the conveyancing, private client, medical negligence, family law and probate teams, serving to provide a core centralised productivity suite throughout.

As part of the installation process, Eclipse will also conduct a complete data migration, allowing the integrated Proclaim practice accounting and financial toolset to be implemented, resulting in increased efficiency and an 'at-a-glance' view of operational effectiveness.

Ian Hartley, Chief Operations Officer at Drummond Miller, comments:

"We undertook a thorough selection process. I was impressed from the very first time I saw Eclipse's Proclaim system as it's much more intuitive than its rivals. This is an investment for the long term for us and it was the fact that it is so easy to use, as well as the future-proofing that made it a natural choice."

To accommodate the legislative requirements in Scottish law, Eclipse's experienced in-house consultancy team will work closely with Drummond Miller to ensure that workflows and documents fully cater for all bespoke requirements.

Ian continues:

"The fact that Eclipse has an experienced in-house team with the ability to truly bespoke the system - and in line with Scottish law - goes to show why it's the market-leader. Once implemented, Proclaim will provide us with a comprehensive solution to improve internal efficiencies and seamlessly enhance client service. This is an integral part of our growth strategy."

Eclipse's Sales Director, Chris Buckle, adds:

"As a leading and thoroughly reputable practice, Drummond Miller was quite rightly extremely rigorous in its selection process for a firm-wide solution. The fact that we can provide the practice with what it requires now - and what it aims for moving forward - is a testament to the strength and adaptability of our Proclaim solution and its position in the legal sector market."



About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by over 24,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

