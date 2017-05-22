TJ Smith, Louisville-based Auto Accident Attorney, Announces New "No Need to Pay" Scholarship

Interested Applicants Are Asked to Submit a 500-Word Essay on "How Has Texting While Driving Impacted Your Life or Someone You Know?"

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / TJ Smith, an auto accident attorney, who has been trusted by Louisville residents for over two decades due to his professionalism and superiority in a variety of legal matters, is pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarship program. The new scholarship is titled "No Need To Pay" and amounts to $2,500 for one lucky undergraduate student.

The name of the new scholarship is a twist on TJ's famous catch phrase, "Call TJ - He'll Make 'Em Pay." Students who wish to be awarded the $2,500 scholarship must meet a number of criteria, including showing proof of acceptance to an undergraduate institution or active undergraduate enrollment. Students must submit their original 500-word or fewer essay by May 30, 2018 and the winner will be announced in June, 2018.

The winning applicant's essay will appear on the blog belonging to the TJ Smith Law Firm. With that in mind, all information submitted should be accurate and unique. The selection of a candidate will take into account the quality of writing.

Questions regarding the application process should be directed to the TJ Smith Law Firm, 502-792-7937.

