Menhaden Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Howard Pearce 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Menhaden Capital PLC b) LEI

2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares





GB00B20XWD04 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.94 pence per share 2500 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







2500 ordinary 1p shares





64.94 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC