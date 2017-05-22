Research and Markets - Global Biocides Market, 2022: North America Dominates the Global Biocides Market Owing to Advance Technology and Food and Beverages and Healthcare Industries Concentration

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Global biocides market is segmented based on its types such as metallic compounds, halogen compounds, organosulfurs, organic acids, and phenolics. The application market is segmented as personal care, water treatment, wood preservation, food & beverages, paints & coatings and others. Halogen compounds followed by organic acids are the major types of biocides preferred in the global market. Water treatment is the leading application of global biocides market followed by food & beverages and personal care industries.

North America dominates the global biocides market owing to advance technology and food & beverages and healthcare industries concentration. Asia Pacific and Latin America are the fastest emerging market. China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and Vietnam are expected to be the lucrative markets in the forecast period.

Segmentations in the Report:

Biocides By Types:

- Halogen Compounds

- Organic Acid

- Metallic Compounds

- Organosulfurs

- Phenolics

- Others

Biocides By Applications:

- Water Treatment

- Food And Beverages

- Personal Care

- Wood Preservation

- Paints And Coatings

- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to the Biocides Market



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Analysis of Biocides



4. Biocides Market Analysis By Types



5. Biocides Market Analysis By Applications



6. Biocides Market Analysis By Region



7. Competitive Landscape of Biocides Companies



8. Company Profiles of Biocides Industry



Ashland Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Baker Hughes Inc.

Cortec Corp.

Clariant AG

Champion Technologies

GE Water and Process Technologies

FMC Corp.

ISP Chemicals Inc.

Kemira Oyj

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lubrizol Corp.

Nalco Holding Co.

The Dow Chemical Company

Troy Corp.

Thor Specialties Inc.

