HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Does your office hum? Does lift employees to new levels of productivity, well-being and connection to the culture? Today, iOFFICE, the only people-centric IWMS, launched Hummingbird -- a transformative set of employee-experience solutions that allows companies to leverage the existing data in their current FM or iOFFICE platform to quickly make the transition to the digital workplace.

"Hummingbird is a game changer," said iOFFICE Co-Founder and CMO Elizabeth Dukes. "For the first time, organizations can give employees the mobile tools to be their most productive and happiest while simultaneously making their workplaces more efficient, eco-friendly and responsive to how employees work today. With Hummingbird, your workplaces become smarter and more responsive with every employee interaction."

For the first time, Hummingbird puts employees in the driver's seat by democratizing access to critical workplace functions. Through a user-friendly mobile interface, employees can the perfect balance of DIY and Concierge-level services, including:

- Wayfinding - IoT - Visitors - Reservations - Well-being - Data & Analytics - Digital Signage - Service Requests

Installation is effortless. Rather than disrupt the current Facilities Management Tech Stack, iOFFICE Hummingbird hovers above it through its proprietary plug-in and REST API. Hummingbird instantly connects to HR systems, IWMS, Active Directory and room scheduling systems to gather real-time data and analytics. The result is a constant feedback loop between facilities and employee action that ensures that spaces actually learn from how employees use them.

Hummingbird also taps into key investments in IoT collaborations and sensors so that employees can find, reserve, request and receive everything they need to be their most productive at work, right from their mobile device, room kiosk or laptop. Whether it's finding co-workers, assets or workspaces, or requesting services, repairs, climate changes or packages, all of this can now be handled by the employee, with Hummingbird. The result? A highly functioning workspace with engaged employees who work smarter, faster and happier wherever they work.

To learn more about iOFFICE Hummingbird visit: www.iofficecorp.com/hummingbird-employee-experience-solutions.

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, CRE, and facilities leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The Marketplace is a growing network of selected workplace-related SaaS application partners offering energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE platform to unify, collect and analyze data from critical workplace applications. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Pokémon, CB&I, Sodexo, QVC, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit www.iOFFICEcorp.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE.

