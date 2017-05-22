Alpine to Provide Cinemo's Multimedia Platform in Latest Infotainment Systems

KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New project awards to Cinemo further cement the relationship with Alpine in developing seamless next generation in-car entertainment

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management and connectivity middleware, has announced they will be working with Alpine Electronics Inc., a premier manufacturer of automotive audio, information and communication products, on selected front seat infotainment projects.

The first recipient resulting from this collaboration will be a worldwide car OEM. Cinemo's award winning media management, playback, and connectivity, will all be integrated into the advanced Alpine system to provide a consistent environment towards feature rich multimedia enjoyment in the car.

"Alpine have a renowned reputation in the automotive product chain and we are honoured to be chosen once more as a strategic in-vehicle infotainment partner" said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo. "Whether it is entry level or a high-end, the cooperation will ensure the highest quality excellence levels as it delivers high-performance solutions in the car".

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device and streaming format. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

