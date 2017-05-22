CHARLOTTE, N.C., 2017-05-22 16:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's leading asset management firms, today launched a global brand advertising campaign articulating its commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs and aspirations of its clients by providing a broad set of innovative, customized investment solutions across asset classes and geographies.



"Adaptability - the new look of partnership" is the central theme of the campaign, which will run through early December and will be seen in over 10 languages in markets across the U.S., Europe and Asia. An initial focus on digital media will be augmented in coming months by print advertising in the world's leading financial news outlets.



"Barings' legacy is one of continuously adapting to meet the evolving needs of our clients, and investors in today's challenging environment are telling us this is more important to them than ever before," said Thomas M. Finke, chairman and chief executive officer of Barings. "Barings is committed to being a strategic long-term partner to our clients, and we believe our ability to innovate and customize solutions across our global investment platform to meet a client's specific needs is the essence of partnership."



With more than $280 billion under management and investment teams in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Barings combines deep experience across fixed income, equities, real estate and alternative asset markets with capital solutions including the direct origination of debt to finance clients' capital needs.



The firm's global scale, breadth and depth of expertise across a wide variety of liquid and illiquid asset classes and geographic markets provide clients access to differentiated investment opportunities, portfolio diversification and opportunities to benefit from shifting relative values within and between asset classes as well as from region to region.



To view a short video introducing the Barings "Adapt" campaign, please click here.



About Barings LLC Barings is a $280 billion* global asset management firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 1,700 employees and 600 investment professionals across 41 offices in 17 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.



*As of March 31, 2017



Contact: Brian Whelan, Barings, 704.805.7244, brian.whelan@barings.com