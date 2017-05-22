EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Has Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Shareholders of Alliance MMA, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 16, 2017 - AMMA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Alliance MMA, Inc. ("Alliance MMA") (NASDAQ: AMMA) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Stock Offering on or about October 6, 2016 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the securities action Shulman v. Alliance MMA, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-03282) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/alliance-mma-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, in connection with the initial public offering, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2016 and six months ended June 30, 2016 could not be relied upon because of an error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of Alliance MMA to individuals who were at the time of transfer, or subsequently became, officers, directors, or consultants of Alliance MMA; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Alliance MMA's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 12, 2017, Alliance filed a Form 8-K with the SEC revealing that certain of its financial statements should no longer be relied upon. The company further noted that it plans to include revised financial information in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

If you suffered a loss in Alliance MMA, you have until June 16, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

