SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Filing in U.S. District Court to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Wins") (NASDAQ: WINS) between October 29, 2015 and March 29, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Dutt v. Wins Finance Holdings, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-02434) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/wins-finance-holdings-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Wins made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its projected earnings, valuation, and future business operations in order to artificially inflate the price of Wins securities. Among other allegations, it is alleged that Wins falsely stated it maintained a U.S. headquarters in order to gain inclusion on the Russell indices when, in fact, its headquarters are located in China, and that Wins management overstated its value and engaged in other market manipulations during the class period.

If you suffered a loss in Wins Finance Holdings, you have until June 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

