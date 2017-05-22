Global Biometrics Unit Shipments and Revenue Market Report 2016-2025: Market Revenue to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biometrics Market Forecasts - Global Unit Shipments and Revenue by Biometric Modality, Technology, Use Case, Industry Segment, and World Region: 2016-2025" report to their offering.

The report, Biometrics Market Forecasts, provides detailed 10-year market forecasts for biometrics hardware and software during the period from 2016 through 2025.



Fingerprint Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, and Facial Recognition Will Be the Leading Modalities as Biometrics Use Cases Continue to Expand.

The market intelligence firm forecasts that annual biometrics hardware and software revenue will grow from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $15.1 billion worldwide by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%, this report anticipates that cumulative biometrics revenue will total $69.8 billion.



The biometrics market has reached a tipping point, according to a new report. Driven largely by the confluence of organizations' desires to better authenticate or identify users and users' distaste for knowledge-based systems (password and challenge questions), biometrics is working its way into consumer, industrial, and government systems at an increasing pace.

Growth in the biometrics market is driven by use cases, says principal analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. While there has traditionally been a demarcation between consumer and enterprise use cases, this dynamic is starting to change, as seen in financial institutions' use of biometrics to allow consumer and corporate users to authenticate to online banking systems with their voices or with their eyes, in place of keying a personal identification number, to name just one example.

The report is based on a comprehensive and detailed analysis of 142 biometrics use cases, each of which includes business function, industry, and modality. Each use case is further analyzed by world region and is based on OECD income levels for each country in a given region. This granular approach provides a well-grounded, realistic view of the market opportunity by avoiding the use of identical assumptions for the most developed economies and still-developing economies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Biometrics Tipping Point

1.2. Overall Market Forecast

2. Definitions

2.1. Use Cases

2.2. Modalities

3. Market Data Highlights

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.2. Nearly All Markets Are Viable

3.3. Largest Markets by Use Case

3.4. Largest Markets by Modality

3.4.1. Top Iris Recognition Use Cases

3.5. Largest Markets by Industry

3.6. Conclusion

4. Acronym and Abbreviation List

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92ljsn/biometrics_market

