

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc 22 May 2017 Update re. Investment Advisor



Gresham House plc ('Gresham'), an AIM-quoted specialist asset manager, has announced that it has entered into an exclusivity arrangement and conditional heads of terms to acquire Hazel Capital LLP ('Hazel Capital'), the Investment Advisor to Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc and Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc ('the Companies'). The transaction with Gresham is expected to complete in the third quarter of the year.



The full text of Gresham's announcement can be found at: http://www.greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HAZEL-CAPITAL-RNS- 19.05.17.pdf



The Boards of the Companies believe that the transaction will be a positive development for the Companies as it is anticipated that Hazel Capital will be able to increase the strength of its team as a result of the transaction and benefit from several other synergies.



The Boards are continuing to work with Hazel Capital and other parties to develop firm proposals for the future of the Companies, which are expected to be finalised in July.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B4M2G81R19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX