DANVILLE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Fans attending San Jose Giants games now can see video replays, close up action and other entertaining content on a huge new video display manufactured by Watchfire Signs. The new display is 26 feet tall by 36 feet wide, and features Watchfire's true 19mm resolution and the industry's best display brightness.

The San Jose Giants' organization has long been recognized as one of the most innovative teams in professional sports by providing the latest in technology to enhance the fan experience. This philosophy has been championed by Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the San Francisco Giants, and Chairman of the Board of the San Jose Giants.

"Sports fans have come to expect more out of their visit to the ballpark, and the San Jose Giants' 30th season made the timing for the new display perfect," said Lance Motch, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for the San Jose Giants. "The game day experience is a live production with the video display as the focal point to enhance the fan experience at Municipal Stadium."

Choosing the right video display was a critical decision for the club, and the Giants chose U.S. manufacturer Watchfire Signs.

"After visiting the Watchfire manufacturing facility in Illinois, we were extremely impressed by their entire operation," said Motch. "It was important to us that Watchfire displays are made in the United States and carry a no-hassle warranty. Also, we purchased a Watchfire marquee sign in 2011 and have had zero issues."

Ian White, Watchfire Sports Director, shared his delight in continuing the relationship with the San Jose Giants, "It has been great working with the San Jose Giants over the last several years, from the stadium entrance sign six years ago to the newly installed video display and production room. The San Jose Giants do everything first class and working with them has forged a solid partnership."

About the San Jose Giants and Municipal Stadium

The San Jose Giants are a professional baseball team in the Class A Advanced California League. The team is celebrating 30 years as an affiliate with the San Francisco Giants and boasts one of the best records in the minor leagues since partnering with the big-league club. In 30 seasons the San Jose Giants have graduated 191 Major League players, 137 of whom have played or currently play for the San Francisco Giants. The team has played in historic Municipal Stadium since 1942 with over 7 million fans entering through the gates in that stretch. To be part of the Diamond Season, please contact the San Jose Giants box office at 408.297.1435 or visit us online at sjgiants.com. San Jose Giants Baseball, Our Town, Our Team, Our Giants. Municipal Stadium is also home to San Jose State Baseball, a NCAA Division I baseball program that competes in the Mountain West Conference.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs, engineers and manufactures the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards to help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured outdoor electric signs since 1932 and LED signs since 1996. The company has created more than 50,000 Watchfire LED signs and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other manufacturer. With the 2016 launch of Watchfire Sports, a business unit of Watchfire Signs, LLC, sports venues can now rely on the same commitment to quality. For information, go to www.watchfiresigns.com.

