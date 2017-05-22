PITTSTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - May 22, 2017) - Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC ("N40" or the "Airport"), announced today that Frank Becker, an Owner/Member of Sky Manor Airport was named Angel Flight East 2016 Pilot of the Year. Mr. Becker was awarded at the 9 th Annual On Angels' Wings Gala, which was held on April 28 th at the Blue Bell Country Club.

The mission of Angel Flight East ("AFE") is to provide free air transportation to qualified patients and their families by arranging flights to distant medical facilities, delivering supplies to disaster areas, and reuniting families during desperate times.

"It is truly an honor to be awarded the 2016 Pilot of the Year. AFE is instrumental in filling the gap between the need to access crucial medical care at a distance and the high cost of transportation to get there and I am proud to be a part of an organization that is aiding in saving the lives of children and adults," commented Mr. Becker.

Mr. Becker was awarded Pilot of the Year for his extraordinary generosity for an AFE participant, Molly, who was diagnosed at a young age with a medical condition that required her to travel from Allentown, PA to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Since 2010, AFE pilots have provided travel for Molly. Mr. Becker began his work with Molly with what started out as just one flight in 2013. Since then, Mr. Becker, Molly and her family have developed an inseparable bond. Mr. Becker is known to turn a two-leg flight into one to ensure Molly has access to her medical treatment. Not only that, but whenever Molly is scheduled to fly Frank is right there to volunteer his time, airplane, and pay for all costs of the flight. It is for these incredible acts that Mr. Becker was nominated and awarded 2016 Pilot of the Year.

About Angel Flight East

Angel Flight East (AFE) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community by facilitating free air transportation to children and adults in need of medical treatment far from home and other compelling needs.

AFE serves the Northeastern region of the United States, and for destinations beyond our reach, we link with other volunteer pilot organizations. Anyone who requests a flight must be medically stable, able to board an aircraft, and fly in a small non-pressurized aircraft. Volunteer pilots use their own aircraft to fly patients to their destinations. These men and women pay for all expenses for each mission they fly. Most AFE patients require air transportation numerous times over several years for treatment of and follow-up for their conditions including, but not limited to: burn treatment, chemotherapy, eye conditions, specialized care for chronic congenital conditions or rare diseases, and much more.

About Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC

Founded in the 1940s, Sky Manor Airport is home to several aviation-related businesses, and about 110 aircraft. Sky Manor is one of only 43 pubic-use airports remaining in New Jersey. It has a 2,900-foot paved runway that is equipped for day and night operations. The airport is used for business, recreation, training, and public safety aviation activities.

