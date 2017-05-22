Global Electrochromic Glass Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Witnessing Robust Demand for Energy Efficient Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electrochromic glass market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrochromic Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of transition-metal hydride electrochromic. An innovative advancement in the global electrochromic glass market is the introduction of electrochromic hydride material that demonstrates unusual properties. For instance, thin Ni-Mg (nickel-manganese) films have a reduced visible transmittance as they demonstrate mirror-like properties.

According to the report, one driver in the market is robust demand for energy efficient systems. The advancement in nanotechnology, environmental concerns (global warming), and rising pressure on the energy efficiency of buildings has necessitated the application of energy-efficient systems translating into the use of electrochromic glass in different applications, particularly in the construction of buildings. For instance, the buildings in the US account for at least 20%-30% of energy wastage due to inefficiency, with at least 35% of the cooling requirements of a typical building are because of heat gain (solar) through windows. This has fueled the demand for electrochromic glasses, particularly in the Americas.

Key vendors



ASAHI GLASS

Gentex

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain



Other prominent vendors



Corning

Diamond Glass

DuPont

EControl-Glas

Guardian Industries

Magna International



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



