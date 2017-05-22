Queros Capital Partners Plc - Clarification announcement on £875,000

22 May 2017
GB00BV9G0J47
Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")
Clarification announcement on £875,000
New Bonds Admitted to Trading
The announcement released by Queros Capital Partners Plc on 22 May 2017, erroneously stated that the £875,000 New Bonds will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market under the ticker symbol QCP on 22 February 2017.
The Company would like to clarify that the announcement disclosed is as follows: The £875,000 New Bonds will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market under the ticker symbol QCP on 22 May 2017.
The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer
Queros Capital Partners Plc
1 - 3 High Street
Tettenhall
Wolverhampton
West Midlands
England
WV6 8QS
Telephone: +44 1293 401 293
http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA