

Foresight Solar and Infrastructure VCT plc Interim Management Statement for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2017



Foresight Solar VCT plc presents its interim management statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2017. This constitutes the company's second interim management statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2017.



The unaudited net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2017 was 104.3p (31 December 2016: 101.7p).



The unaudited net asset value (NAV) per C Share as at 31 March 2017 was 91.3p (31 December 2016: 88.1p).



In line with original expectations, an interim dividend of 3.0p per Ordinary Share and 2.5p per C Share was paid to shareholders on 7 April 2017.



The unaudited net asset value (NAV) per D Share as at 31 March 2017 was 97.5p (31 December 2016: 98.9p).



At 31 March 2017 there were 38,290,862 Ordinary shares in issue. There were no share movements during the three months ended 31 March 2017 in the ordinary shares fund.



At 31 March 2017 there were 12,509,247 C shares in issue. There were no share movements during the three months ended 31 March 2017 in the C shares fund.



At 31 March 2017 there were 4,777,025 D shares in issue. A total of 1,298,854 D Shares were issued during the three months ended 31 March 2017.



The net assets at 31 March 2017 comprised the following:



Ordinary Shares Fund £'000 % of Net Assets



Unquoted Investments at fair value as determined by 41,792 105% the Directors



Quoted investments at bid price 0 0% --------- ---------------- Total venture capital investments 41,792 105%



Cash & liquid investments 1,391 3%



Other net current assets (3,251) (8)% --------- ---------------- Net Assets 39,932 100% --------- ----------------



C Shares Fund £'000 % of Net Assets



Unquoted Investments at fair value as determined by the 11,389 99% Directors



Quoted investments at bid price 0 0% -------- ---------------- Total venture capital investments 11,389 99%



Cash & liquid investments 166 1%



Other net current assets (135) (1)% -------- ---------------- Net Assets 11,420 100% -------- ----------------



D Shares Fund £'000 % of Net Assets



Unquoted Investments at fair value as determined by 1,620 35% the Directors



Quoted investments at bid price 0 0% --------- ---------------- Total venture capital investments 1,620 35%



Cash & liquid investments 4,602 99%



Other net current assets (1,564) (34)% --------- ---------------- Net Assets 4,658 100% --------- ----------------



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100



