Thermoelectric Generators Market Worth 715.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Source (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-Generation), Material (Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride), Component, End User, Temperature, Wattage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 368.5 Million in 2017 to USD 715.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 78 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Thermoelectric Generators Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermoelectric-generators-market-91553904.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



This report studies the global thermoelectric generators market over the forecast period from 2015 to 2020. The market is projected to reach USD 547.7 Million by the end of 2020, at CAGR of 13.8% from 2015 onwards.

Factors such as rapid commercialization of thermoelectric generators in the automotive indutry, and increasing demand for miniaturized TEGs are leading to the growth of the thermoelectric generators market.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=91553904

Based on end user, the industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the industrial segment of the thermoelectric generators market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for waste heat recovery in industrial applications. Thermal power plants, cement industries, and steel plants produce large amounts of waste heat which can be converted into useful electrical energy by employing thermoelectric generators.

Based on source, the energy harvesting segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on source, the energy harvesting segment of the thermoelectric generators market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for energy harvesting for various applications such as wearables, especially for consumers and soldier systems. Thermoelectric generators are expected to replace the batteries used in these applications, contributing to the growth of thermoelectric generators market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for thermoelectric generators during the forecast period

The thermoelectric generators market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to an increase in demand for waste heat recovery due to the growing industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=91553904

Major players operating in the thermoelectric generators market include Gentherm Inc. (U.S.), II-VI Marlow, Inc. (U.S.), Ferrotec Corporation (Japan), Laird plc (U.K.), KELK Ltd. (Japan), Yamaha Corp. (Japan), and Evident Thermoelectrics (U.S.), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Military Power Solutions Market by Type (Portable, Non-Portable), Source (Batteries, Generators, Fuel Cells, Solar Power, Energy Harvesters), Application (Air, Land, Naval), Wattage (Low, Medium, and High Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/military-power-solution-market-146367852.html

Global DC-DC Converters Market by Application, Output Number, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Sales Channel, Form Factor, Product Type and Region - Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-dc-dc-converter-market-17565254.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets