INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 7, 2017 - CETC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp. ("Hongli") (NASDAQ: CETC) between October 13, 2015 and April 7, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/hongli-clean-energy-technologies-corp?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hongli did not properly record the impairment of its assets; and (2) as a result, Hongli's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 21, 2017, Hongli revealed that it dismissed KSP Group, Inc. ("KSP") as its independent auditor and stated that KSP had no disagreements with Hongli as to its accounting practices. On April 26, 2017, however, Hongli disclosed that KSP believed a disagreement did exist at the time Hongli dismissed it.

If you suffered a loss in Hongli, you have until July 7, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP