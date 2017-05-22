

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved Actemra, or tocilizumab subcutaneous injection for the treatment of Giant Cell Arteritis or GCA, a chronic and severe autoimmune condition.



Actemra is the first therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with GCA. This is the sixth FDA approval for Actemra since the medicine was launched in 2010.



'Today's FDA decision means people living with giant cell arteritis will, for the first time, have an FDA-approved treatment option for this debilitating disease. With no new treatments in more than 50 years, this approval could be transformational for people with GCA and for their physicians,' said Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, Genentech.



GCA, also known as temporal arteritis or TA, affects an estimated 228,000 people over the age of 50 in the U.S., and the disease is two to three times more likely to affect women than men. GCA can cause severe headaches, jaw pain and visual symptoms and if left untreated, can lead to blindness, aortic aneurysm or stroke.



The FDA approval is based on the positive outcome of the Phase III GiACTA study evaluating Actemra in patients with GCA. The results showed that Actemra, initially combined with a six-month steroid regimen, more effectively sustained remission through 52 weeks, compared to placebo combined with a 26-week steroid taper and placebo combined with a 52-week steroid taper.



