In conjunction with the launch of the OMX Copenhagen 25 (OMXC25) index in December 2016, Nasdaq communicated the intention to migrate the Danish index derivatives to this index, and discontinue the existing OMXC20CAP index. The introduction plan of the OMXC25 derivatives and the discontinuation plan for OMXC20CAP derivatives have now been set.



