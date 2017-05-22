

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google on Monday dedicated its doodle to honor the 75th birthday of American Indian rights activist Richard Oakes, the Mohawk Native American activist who promoted and campaigned for rights and freedom of the American Indian community.



Google Doodle shows Oakes and in background three of the most important places related to his life, i.e. Akwesasne reservation, where he was born; Alcatraz Island, where he led the famous occupation in 1969; and Pit River, where he helped to recover tribal land.



Richard Oakes was born on May 22, 1942, in Akwesasne, New York. When he was 18, he moved to San Francisco and enrolled in San Francisco State University shortly after.



In 1969, he led protests that included leading a group of 89 people to occupy Alcatraz Island for almost 19 months in 1969. At the height of the occupation there were 400 people. Native and non-native people brought food and other necessary items to the people on the island.



The occupation of Alcatraz had a direct effect on federal Indian policy and established a precedent for Indian activism.



Oakes also helped the Pit River Tribe recover tribal land in Northern California in 1971.



Oakes was shot dead in 1972 at the age of 30 by a YMCA camp manager. Throughout his life as an activist, he fought peacefully for freedom, justice, and the right of American Indians to have control over their lands.



'Today's Doodle recognizes places that were important in his life's story and mission, depicting the Akwesasne reservation, Alcatraz Island, and Pit River. Here's to Richard Oakes, for his unwavering dedication to his community and social justice,' Google wrote on its Doodle page.



