Technavioanalysts forecast the global commercial vehicle propeller shaft marketto reach 17.34 million units during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005695/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on application (LCV and M&HCV), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market will have a linear relationship with the total sales of commercial vehicles (including LCVs and M&HCVs). The global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is a derived market; hence, its growth or decline depends on the number of vehicles sold. The type of the propeller shaft to be equipped is determined after considering the overall length of the commercial vehicle.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market:

Increasing sales of commercial vehicles in emerging countries

Increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Formulation of regulations for increasing the mileage of commercial vehicles

Increasing sales of commercial vehicles in emerging countries

India and China, being the main manufacturing hubs in the world, must deal with enormous amounts of goods that have to be transported to various locations like ports and warehouses. Moreover, the manufacturing process involves the transportation of copious amounts of heavy raw materials from a place of procurement to the place of manufacture. This is where commercial vehicles come into use. With the rise in global urbanization, there is a significant rise in the construction activities, leading to increased consumption rates within urban and semi-urban areas.

Siddharth Jaiswal a lead automotive componentsresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The demand of the urbanized population is rising. Therefore, to meet that demand the production of goods must be increased. This will have a considerable increase in the manufacturing activities within a country, which, in turn, lead to the increased sales of commercial vehicles. The increasing sales of commercial vehicles will drive the market for commercial vehicle propeller shafts

Increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Fluctuating prices of fuel and slow growth in the number of freight orders has led the buyers of commercial vehicles to look for vehicles that offer higher fuel efficiency. The introduction of lightweight propeller shafts in commercial vehicles provides them with 10% more fuel efficiency than the vehicles with heavy propeller shafts.

"Fuel prices have been increasing all over the world at a very rapid pace. The average diesel price is expected to reach USD 0.98 by 2017. There is a considerable decrease in the profits of freight operators due to the increasing fuel prices and a decline in freight transport volumes. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is planning to limit the production of petroleum, which will make non-OPEC members increase the prices of fuel. These factors will increase the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles," adds Siddharth.

Formulation of regulations for increasing the mileage of commercial vehicles

Rising vehicular pollutions are inducing governing bodies of various countries to update their vehicular emissions norms at intervals less than a year. With the introduction of fuel efficiency standards, OEMs will be encouraged to increase the mileage of vehicles. This will increase the sale of propeller shafts. Also, the Implementation of regulations to maintain standards for fuel economy will decrease the dependency on petroleum-based fuels.

Top vendors:

GKN

American Axle Manufacturing Holdings

ZF Friedrichshafen

Browse Related Report:

Global Automotive Wheel Bearings Market 2017-2021

Global Agricultural Tractor Tires Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Locking System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive electronicsautomotive manufacturing, and wheels and tires. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005695/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com