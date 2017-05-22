BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To: The FCA

Date: 22 May 2017

Name of applicant: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 22 November 2016 To: 22 May 2017

Balance under scheme from previous return: 9,400,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return: 17,269,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (5 May 2017)

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme

during period: 10,360,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 16,309,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Number and class of securities originally listed and

the date of admission 9,400,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 18 May 2011)