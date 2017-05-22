BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, May 22
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6
To: The FCA
Date: 22 May 2017
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 22 November 2016
|To:
|22 May 2017
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|9,400,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:
|17,269,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (5 May 2017)
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme
during period:
|10,360,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period
|16,309,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
|Number and class of securities originally listed and
the date of admission
|9,400,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 18 May 2011)
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|174,693,108
|Name of contact:
|Mr K Mayger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 1098
SIGNED BY
Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary