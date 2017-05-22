On 9 May 2017, the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS announced of registration of prospectus for public offering and listing of new units of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) with the Financial Supervision Authority (the Prospectus) and of the public offering of new Fund units.



The Management Company informs that on 22 May 2017 a supplement to the Prospectus was registered with the Financial Supervision Authority. Prospectus supplement was published for the following amendments:



- to supplement information described in sections 6.10 ("Investment Pipeline") and 8.3 ("Use of Proceeds") with timeline of the possible acquisition of a commercial property, located at Vainodes 1, Riga, Latvia, belonging to the investment pipeline of the Fund;



- to include the Fund's reviewed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2017;



- to include Europa SPV's reviewed unaudited interim financial statements for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2017;



- to update section B7 of summary to the Prospectus with new information described above.



The Prospectus supplement together with its summaries in the Estonian, Finnish, Swedish and Danish languages are published electronically on the websites of the Financial Supervision Authority (www.fi.ee) and the Fund (www.baltichorizon.com). An investor may ask the Management Company to send the Prospectus supplement together with its summary electronically to e-mail address by sending an e-mail to estonia@nh-cap.com and also delivery of the hard copy of the prospectus and its summary at the location of the Management Company, at Tornimäe 2, 10145, Tallinn by sending an e-mail to estonia@nh-cap.com.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 18:17 EEST on 22 May 2017.