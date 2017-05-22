Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) today successfully issued a seven-year €500 million bond (maturing May 31st, 2024), with a 1.5% coupon.
This new issue was 4 times over-subscribed by a diversified investor base. The orderbook attests again to investors' confidence in Groupe SEB's strategy and outlook.
Groupe SEB's short-term debt is rated A2 by Standard Poor's. Its long-term debt is unrated.
This new issue will enable Groupe SEB to strengthen again its debt architecture through:
- The permanent securing of the refinancing of a part of its debt
- The extension of the average maturity of the debt
- Attractive financing conditions.
The bond will be admitted to trading on NYSE Euronext Paris on May 31st, 2017.
Joint lead managers for the issue are BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale. Natixis and Société Générale act as global coordinators.
Next key dates
| May 30
Shareholders meeting in Nancy
| October 23
Nine-month 2017 Sales and Financial Data
| July 26
2017 First-Half Results
The world leader in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 250 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. Groupe SEB has nearly 32,900 employees worldwide.
