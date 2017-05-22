Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) today successfully issued a seven-year €500 million bond (maturing May 31st, 2024), with a 1.5% coupon.

This new issue was 4 times over-subscribed by a diversified investor base. The orderbook attests again to investors' confidence in Groupe SEB's strategy and outlook.

Groupe SEB's short-term debt is rated A2 by Standard Poor's. Its long-term debt is unrated.

This new issue will enable Groupe SEB to strengthen again its debt architecture through:

The permanent securing of the refinancing of a part of its debt

The extension of the average maturity of the debt

Attractive financing conditions.

The bond will be admitted to trading on NYSE Euronext Paris on May 31st, 2017.

Joint lead managers for the issue are BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale. Natixis and Société Générale act as global coordinators.

Next key dates

May 30 Shareholders meeting in Nancy October 23 Nine-month 2017 Sales and Financial Data July 26 2017 First-Half Results

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

The world leader in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 250 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. Groupe SEB has nearly 32,900 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005978/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Isabelle Posth and Sandrine Boussard, Phone.: +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 40

Campus SEB - 112 chemin du Moulin Carron

69130 Ecully

comfin@groupeseb.com

or

Media Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

Phone.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr