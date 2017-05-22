sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,99 Euro		+0,434
+0,89 %
WKN: 928670 ISIN: US8803491054 Ticker-Symbol: TNN 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENNECO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENNECO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,505
49,997
18:46
22.05.2017 | 17:59
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Magneti Marelli, MAHLE & Tenneco

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive air intake manifold market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is variable air intake manifold systems. Variable air intake manifolds are basically intake manifolds with varying lengths to differentiate the amount of air distributed into the combustion chamber. OEMs are increasing their focus on improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Variable air intake manifold systems have intake valves of shorter and longer lengths for catering to different engine loads. Air intake manifold sucks air and distributes the same to the combustion cylinder. However, by differing the length of the manifold, the amount of air available for combustion can be regulated to allow a complete combustion depending upon the engine load.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low penetration of passenger cars in emerging countries. The sales of passenger cars are highly correlated with the market growth of air intake manifolds as all passenger cars are equipped with air intake manifold units. The penetration of cars in APAC is low compared with other regions converting APAC into a favorable market for car OEMs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing push from government bodies for green mobility. Increasing sales of electric vehicles would negatively affect the market for air intake manifolds as air intake manifolds can be equipped only within combustion engines. Developing countries are most vulnerable to rising vehicular pollution levels due to the deficient emission regulations being followed. Increasing investments undertaken by the governments of developing countries to promote electric vehicles are likely to drive the market for electric vehicles.

Key vendors

  • Magneti Marelli
  • MAHLE
  • Tenneco

Market Trends:

  • Variable air intake manifold systems
  • Lightweighting of powertrain to drive growth of plastic air intake manifold systems
  • Growing heat resistance and integration of charge air cooler in air intake manifold

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Competitive scenario

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxs6c5/global_automotive

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire