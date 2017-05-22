Research and Markets - Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Magneti Marelli, MAHLE & Tenneco

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive air intake manifold market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is variable air intake manifold systems. Variable air intake manifolds are basically intake manifolds with varying lengths to differentiate the amount of air distributed into the combustion chamber. OEMs are increasing their focus on improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Variable air intake manifold systems have intake valves of shorter and longer lengths for catering to different engine loads. Air intake manifold sucks air and distributes the same to the combustion cylinder. However, by differing the length of the manifold, the amount of air available for combustion can be regulated to allow a complete combustion depending upon the engine load.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low penetration of passenger cars in emerging countries. The sales of passenger cars are highly correlated with the market growth of air intake manifolds as all passenger cars are equipped with air intake manifold units. The penetration of cars in APAC is low compared with other regions converting APAC into a favorable market for car OEMs.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing push from government bodies for green mobility. Increasing sales of electric vehicles would negatively affect the market for air intake manifolds as air intake manifolds can be equipped only within combustion engines. Developing countries are most vulnerable to rising vehicular pollution levels due to the deficient emission regulations being followed. Increasing investments undertaken by the governments of developing countries to promote electric vehicles are likely to drive the market for electric vehicles.

