TEMPLETON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Presidio Residential Capital and Coastal Community Builders recently announced that Templeton Ranch, a 16.7-acre community offering 107 single-family homes located at 221 North Maine Street in Templeton, Calif., is now open. Interested homebuyers are invited to tour the recently completed model homes.

"The beautiful homes at Templeton Ranch accommodate families in every stage of life and offer easy access for commuters," said Coastal Community Builders President Gary Grossman. "We don't expect them to remain on the market for long."

Templeton Ranch offers three-bedroom, two-plus bathroom, single- and two-story homes with two-car attached garages ranging in size from 1,263 to 2,312 square feet on lots ranging from 2,600 to 6,662 square feet. Six floor plans are offered in Craftsman, Spanish and Farmhouse styles, and Templeton Ranch includes five parks, riparian open space and a pedestrian trail on approximately two acres.

Once the last stop on the stagecoach trail to San Luis Obispo, Templeton is located in the heart of the Central Coast wine region and within easy access of the 101 freeway and the communities of Paso Robles, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. It's close to major employers such as Atascadero State Hospital, California Men's Colony, San Luis Obispo County Unified School District and multiple agricultural and cattle ranches. Amtrak, Greyhound, area transit and airports are nearby, and the community has easy access to numerous wineries, Lake Naciemento, Lake San Antonio and Ravine Water Park. The beaches are 45 minutes away.

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Coastal Community Builders

Coastal Community Builders is a California development company building on a tradition of value, quality craftsmanship and homeowner satisfaction. Since 1988, under the leadership of president Gary Grossman, the company has grown from humble beginnings to become a leader in new home construction. http://coastalcommunitybuilders.com.

