Seal Software, the leader in Contract Discovery and Analytics today announced their inclusion in the Spend Matters 2017, "50 Companies to Know in Procurement" list. This list identifies firms that continue to lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services that are driving innovation and changing the way enterprises do business.

Spend Matters is the leading procurement analyst firm in the world and its site is the largest and most influential in the procurement and spend management sectors.

"It's difficult, and getting even more so, to make Spend Matters' 50/50 lists, and we're thrilled Seal made it onto the 2017 Spend Matters 50 to Know list," said Jason Busch, founder and head of strategy at Spend Matters. "This list is the product of intense debate, discussion, and refinement each year by our analysts. This year saw new coverage areas and increased competition among providers in existing segments. Seal earned a deserved spot as one of the procurement providers worth knowing in 2017."

Seal's contract discovery and analytics software is a key enabler of actionable insight for numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Many implement the technology to help their buy-side operations get a clear understanding of what their thousands of vendor contracts contain to identify exposure, obligations, risks, and new revenue opportunities. By combining the economic data contained in those contracts with the actual spend data from procurement systems, and presenting that data in graphical and easy-to-understand charts, Seal has allowed organizations to get a 360-degree view of what they are actually spending and how it relates to what has been contracted, whilst also identifying any uncontracted spend.

"I am thrilled by the inclusion of Seal to the Spend Matters 50 to Know list. To be recognized by the leading procurement analyst firm as a significant player in the procurement market is a testament to the focus we have on this area," said Ulf Zetterberg, co-Founder and CEO of Seal Software. "Innovative procurement leaders within some of the largest global companies are saving hundreds of thousands of dollars with the insight and intelligence Seal is delivering through our AI-based analytics platform."

