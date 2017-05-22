Global Seed Treatment Market 2016-2022: Market was $3.78 Billion in 2016; and is Estimated to Reach $6.49 Billion at a CAGR of 9.43% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Seed Treatment Market - By Function, Methods of Treatment, Crop Type, Regions and Vendors - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates, Supplier Market Shares (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The seed treatment market was $3.78 Billion in 2016; and is estimated to reach $6.49 Billion at a CAGR of 9.43% by 2022

Insecticides lead the market in 2016 under crop protection chemicals and are expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America leads the global seed treatment market in 2016 followed by Latin America. US is the major supplier of seed treatment chemicals. Factors like increasing population across regions and thus food requirements rise in fertilizers and pesticides costs over years and relatively easier residue management are driving the seed treatment market globally. Other factors like increase agriculture quality, increasing awareness among farmers, increasing costs of conventional methods are also driving the market.

Trends in seed treatment market over the past decade include starter nutrients, plant growth regulators, chemical and biological nematicides, and moisture-absorbing polymers. Major companies are setting up R&D centers, business units in each region to bring in innovative products. Though government regulations play a critical role in authorizing the new products, companies are focusing on bringing in innovative products so as to capture the market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics



4. Constraints



Stringent Government regulations

5. Opportunities



Emerging Countries

6. Seed Treatment Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Revenue



7. By Function



Seed enhancement

Crop protection chemicals

8. By Methods of treatment



Chemical

Physical

Biological

9. By Crop type



Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

10. By Region



11. Global Vendor Market Share Analysis



12. Competitive Intelligence



Nufarm Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical

Incotec

Novozymes

BASF

German Seeds Technology

Bayer Crop Science

DuPont

Monsanto

Syngenta

13. Investment Scenario



Industry M&As, Consolidations

Investment options

Seed Treatment market - Road Ahead

