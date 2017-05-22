Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market will reach $1.63 billion from $1.16 billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% form 2017-2022. North America hold largest share while Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with CABG segment account for the largest share followed by heart valve surgery of the global market.

Browse 82 tables and 36 figures, 25 Company profiles spread across 152 pages available at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/999377-cardiac-surgery-instruments-market-by-product-clamps-forceps-scalpel-scissors-needle-holder-application-coronary-artery-bypass-graft-heart-valve-surgery-pediatric-surgery-heart-transplant-end-user-ho-st-to-2022.html .

The global cardiac surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2022 from USD 1.16 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Major factors contributing to the growth of the global market include growing prevalence of cardiac conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures, rising geriatric population, and growing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide.

North America commanded the largest share of the global market in 2017. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asian market is attributed to rising awareness programs, high incidence of cardiac diseases, increasing number of hospitals, increased funding for cardiac research, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries. Some prominent markets in Asia include China, India, and Japan.

On the basis of application, the market has been mainly segmented into coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), heart valve surgery, pediatric cardiac surgery, and other applications. The CABG segment is expected to account for the largest share followed by heart valve surgery of the global market. The growth of the CABG and heart valve surgery application is due to various factors such as high incidence of cardiac and heart valve diseases and the resulting increase in the number of surgical procedures.

Based on end users, the market is categorized into hospitals and cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2017, hospitals and cardiac centers segment is expected to dominate the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to increasing incidence of heart diseases and the subsequent increase in the number of cardiac surgery procedures for the treatment of these diseases, increase in funding &infrastructural development in hospitals, and rising government initiatives and awareness programs.

Top 25 Companies Analyzed for This Study are - Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Kls Martin Group (U.S.), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), Scanlan International (U.S.), Stille (Sweden), Sontec Instruments (U.S.), Rumex International Corporation (U.S.), Surgins (U.K.), Surtex Instruments Ltd. (U.K.), Fehling Surgical Instruments, Inc (Germany), Geister Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Cardivon Surgical Inc. (China), Delacroix-Chevalier (France), Wexler Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Jj International Instruments (India), Judd Medical (U.K.), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp. (Assi) (U.S.), Boss Instruments, Ltd. (U.S.), Hebson Surgical Company (India), Taurus (Germany), Medicon Eg (Germany).

Order a copy of Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market by Product (Clamps, Forceps, Scalpel, Scissors, Needle Holder), Application (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft, Heart Valve Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Heart Transplant), & End User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2022 research report at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=999377 .

Related Reports:

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market - CM [ECG (Resting, Stress, Holter Monitor), COM Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Event Monitors], CRM (Defibrillators (ICDs, External), Pacemakers, CRT-D, CRT-P) - Global Forecast to 2021 .

Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Type (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hsCRP), Product (Reagent, Instrument), Method (Chemiluminescence, ELISA), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure), Testing (Lab, POC) - Global Forecast to 2021 .

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) - Global Forecast to 2022 .

Explore more reports on Medical Devices market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

