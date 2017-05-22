Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announced today the appointment of Aurore Morello, Ph.D., as Immunology Researcher, and Riad Abès, Ph.D., as CMC Project Manager, further strengthening the Company's R&D team, based in Nantes.

Dr. Morello holds a Ph.D. in cellular biology and physiopathology, and will serve as an immunology researcher at OSE Immunotherapeutics. She received her doctorate focused on cancer immunotherapy at the CNRS of Bordeaux*. Prior to joining OSE Immunotherapeutics, Dr. Morello was a post doctorate researcher at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She has significant expertise in CAR T-Cell immunotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Dr. Abès holds a Ph.D. in cancer immunology**, and joins OSE Immunotherapeutics as a project manager and developer, specializing in monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Abès brings several years of experience in both academic research in immunology and at biotechnology companies, including the manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, from R&D to clinical development phase.

« We are pleased to welcome Aurore and Riad to the OSE Immunotherapeutics team. With their high scientific and industrial levels, these new talents will bring their experience to advance our products from preclinical to clinical phase », said Bernard Vanhove, Chief Operating Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, in charge of R&D and International scientific collaborations.

*UMR 5164, CIRID (Composantes Innées de la Réponse Immunitaire et Différenciation)

** Centre de recherche des Cordeliers (Cancer, immune control and escape), UMRS 872

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation.

The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration trials to R&D:

In immuno-oncology

Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US Orphan Status in the US - Registration expected in 2019 A Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered in 2017

to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Orphan Status in the US in NSCLC is considered in 2017 OSE-172 (Effi-DEM), new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting the SIRP-a receptor In preclinical development for several cancer models.

In auto-immune diseases and transplantation

FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy Phase 1 trial completed - For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development.

CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation to pursue clinical development. OSE-127 (Effi-7), interleukin receptor-7 antagonist In preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseasesand other autoimmune diseases.License option agreement with Servierfor the development and commercialization.

The portfolio's blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **.

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

*Citi Research Equity

**BCC Research

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 28 April 2017 under the number R.17-038, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2016, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005581/en/

Contacts:

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry, +33 143 297 857

sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

or

Contacts media: Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol Laetitia Abbar

+33 647 389 004

oseimmuno@alizerp.com