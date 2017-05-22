SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) today announced that the Company has been named Mainstream Women's Brand of the Year at the 2017 Drapers Footwear Awards. SKECHERS was also recently awarded as Brand of the Year during the 2017 Footwear Industry Awards in February.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Drapers Footwear Industry, as the leading Mainstream Women's Brand of the Year," commented Peter Youell, Managing Director of SKECHERS U.K. and Ireland. "It is a privilege to receive this acknowledgment amongst such notable brands that were shortlisted in this category. This award highlights the growing appeal and need for trend right comfort in the footwear market and SKECHERS excels here with continued growth and demand for our Skechers Memory Foam and SKECHERS GOwalk platforms."

"We accept this recognition thanks to the ongoing support from our amazing SKECHERS retail partners who drive consumers to SKECHERS in their stores and have made SKECHERS an in-demand brand across the UK year after year," added Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of SKECHERS S.à.r.l. "UK continues to be a key market in the region and it is amazing to see ongoing growth after nearly 25 years in the country."

The Drapers Footwear Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding performance, innovation and creativity among retailers, brands and individuals in this fast-paced sector. The prestigious award ceremony was held on May 17 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and is supported by the British Footwear Association (BFA).

SKECHERS offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division which offers comfort-focused, trend-right product for men, women and kids, and the Skechers Performance Division for elite athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections include actress Kelly Brook, multi-platinum recording artist Meghan Trainor, actor Rob Lowe, boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard, and baseball slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz. The Company's Skechers Performance Division ambassadors include elite marathon champion and Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi and English television presenter Charlie Webster, who ran at the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; as well as a team of pro golfers that include Scotland's Colin Montgomerie.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 2,055 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERS) and Twitter (twitter.com/SKECHERSUSA).

