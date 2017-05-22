Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 15, 2017 until May 19, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016) Issuer Issuer's identification code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price Identification code of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.17 FR0000130577 55,000 66.2836698 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.17 FR0000130577 101,812 66.4636824 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.17 FR0000130577 75,000 65.8733333 CROSS PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.17 FR0000130577 23,188 66.4029740 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.18 FR0000130577 8,338 65.3220413 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.18 FR0000130577 8,107 65.3148958 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.18 FR0000130577 1,306 65.3427412 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.18 FR0000130577 5,583 65.3209923 TRQX TOTAL 278,334 66.1681368

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-may-15-until-may-19-2017

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting)and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board, with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006014/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Peggy Nahmany, 33 (0)1 44 43 72 83

Corporate Communications

peggy.nahmany@publicisgroupe.com

or

Jean-Michel Bonamy, 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

Investor Relations

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

or

Chi-Chung Lo, 33 (0)1 44 43 66 69

Investor Relations

chi-chung.lo@publicisgroupe.com