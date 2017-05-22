Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Minimally-Invasive Replacement of Mitral Valve for Mitral Regurgitation" report to their offering.
This report presents summary of the reimbursement situation for a minimally-invasive (transapical via mini-thoracotomy) replacement of mitral valve for mitral regurgitation.
Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding of the minimally-invasive replacement of mitral valve for mitral regurgitation, including:
Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices
Procedure coding for technology
Diagnosis coding
Payment mechanism for technology
Reimbursement tariffs for technology
Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology
Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and summary
2. Executive summary table
3. Contents
4. Methodology
5. Reimbursement analysis in Austria
6. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium
7. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark
8. Reimbursement analysis in England
9. Reimbursement analysis in France
10. Reimbursement analysis in Germany
11. Reimbursement analysis in Italy
12. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands
13. Reimbursement analysis in Norway
14. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden
15. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Vascular (Tendyne valve)
Cephea
Edwards Lifesciences (SAPIEN XT valve, CardiAQ-Edwards Transcatheter Mitral Valve, Fortis transcatheter mitral valve)
Micro Interventional Devices (Permavalve)
NaviGate Cardiac Structures (NAVI System)
Neovasc (Tiara device)
