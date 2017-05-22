SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- MOVE Guides, a technology leader that moves and manages the mobile workforce, today announced that company Founder and CEO, Brynne Kennedy, has earned a 2017 Meritorious Service Award from the workforce mobility association, Worldwide ERC®. The award was announced at the Association's 2017 Americas Mobility Conference, held in Atlanta on May 17-19.

The Worldwide ERC® Service Recognition Awards Program was established in 1989 to honor members who voluntarily share their time, talent, and expertise through various contributions to the association. Award recipients are decided by the board of directors of Worldwide ERC. Kennedy was honored for her generous support and leadership in helping organizations rethink their notions of global talent management and a mobile workforce.

As CEO, she has positioned MOVE Guides as the industry leader in a rapidly emerging category known as Global Mobility Management (GMM). Traditional relocation service providers have become outmoded by today's requirements for increased speed, flexibility and real-time analytics coupled with an exemplary employee experience. Seen as integral to effective talent management, GMM enables enterprises to source and engage qualified talent across the global economy. Industry analysts at Aragon Research are anticipating GMM will reach an $11 billion+ market by 2023.

Kennedy commented, "I'm very gratified to receive this award from Worldwide ERC. It is validation for our team's hard work and shared vision of what workforce mobility is: a centralized technology-driven approach that generates vast improvements in employee and employer satisfaction."

About Worldwide ERC®

Since 1964, Worldwide ERC® has been committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe. A global not-for-profit organization, Worldwide ERC® is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, and is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For more information, visit www.WorldwideERC.org.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com/ and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

