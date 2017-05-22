Global and United States Mask Making, Inspection, and Repair Market 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Each new generation of IC devices brings about a corresponding decrease in linewidths and minimum feature sizes. The technological trends and innovations in IC fabrication processes directly influence the market for masks and mask making equipment.

This report examines and projects the technologies involved, their likely developments, why and when their introduction or demise will take place, what problems and choices are facing users, and where the opportunities and pitfalls are.

This report addresses the strategic issues impacting the mask making, inspection, and repair sectors of the semiconductor industry in the U.S. and the world. The mask market is segmented by geographic region. The mask equipment markets are analyzed and projected and market shares presented.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Need For This Report

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary of Major Issues

2.2 Summary of Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Technology Issues

3.1 Mask Making

3.1.1 Mask Blanks

3.1.2 Completed Masks

3.2 Mask Making Equipment

3.2.1 Electron Beam Systems

3.2.2 Laser Pattern Generators

3.3 Mask Inspection

3.3.1 Mask Defects

- Transmission Variations

- Transparent Defects

- Nuisance Defects

- CD Variations

- Reflectivity Variations

3.4 Mask Repair

3.4.1 Laser Repair

3.4.2 Focused Ion Beam Repair

3.4.3 Other Repair Methods

Chapter 4 User - Vendor Strategies

4.1 Establishing User Needs

4.1.1 Mask Making - Merchant or Captive

4.1.2 Submicron Mask Making Equipment - Laser vs E-Beam

4.1.3 Mask Inspection Equipment

4.1.4 Mask Repair - Laser vs FIB

4.1.5 Phase-Shift Masks

4.1.6 Optical Proximity Correction

4.1.7 NGL Technology Challenges

4.1.7.1 X-Ray Masks

4.1.7.2 EPL Masks

4.1.7.3 EUVL Masks

4.2 Competitive Vendor Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Forecast

5.1 Driving Forces

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Trends in IC Processing Technology

5.1.3 Mask and Reticle Requirements

5.1.4 Fast Turnaround Devices

5.1.5 Impact of Direct Write E-Beam and X-Ray

5.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

5.3 Mask Making, Inspection, and Repair

5.3.1 Completed Mask Market

5.3.2 Reticle/Mask Manufacturing Equipment

