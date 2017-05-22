

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first day of the new trading week with mixed results. The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the trading day and ended the session little changed overall.



There was little stimulus to drive the direction of trade Monday. Economic data was very light and corporate news was also scarce. The continued rise in crude oil prices and a weaker euro provided a bit of a boost to investor sentiment.



Germany's strong growth is likely to continue in the spring, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.



In the first quarter, the economy expanded 0.6 percent, following the fourth quarter's 0.4 percent growth.



The bank said the construction sector would continue to flourish and the service sectors is expected to continue to expand.



Eurozone consumers are set to keep spending at a decent rate despite higher inflation eating into their purchasing power, IHS Markit economist Howard Archer said.



Official data from the European Commission revealed on Friday that the consumer confidence index rose to -3.3 in May from -3.6 in April, marking the strongest level since July 2007.



Archer noted that the ongoing healthy economic news and a dilution of political uncertainties with Macron's decisive win in the French presidential election supported sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.07 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.29 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.08 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.15 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.03 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.34 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.69 percent.



Clariant advanced 3.45 percent in Zurich. The specialty chemicals company and U.S.-based Huntsman Corporation have agreed to combine in a merger of equals through an all-stock deal.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim soared 6.34 percent after appointing a new chief executive.



Insurer Aegon jumped 6.47 percent in Amsterdam after it agreed to sell its two largest U.S. runoff businesses.



UK average asking prices hit a new record level in May, property website Rightmove said Monday. House prices climbed 1.2 percent month-on-month to a record GBP 317,281 in May. This was the fifth consecutive rise in house prices.



