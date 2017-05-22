

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC



NAV announcement



As at close of business on 19 May 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc was as follows:



NAV per Ordinary share of 1p - 81.55 pence.



As at 19 May 2017, there were 82,008,170 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company are 82,008,170.



This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



22 May 2017



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B02WHS0R41



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX