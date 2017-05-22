FRANKLIN, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Independent registered investment advisory firm CapWealth Advisors, based south of Nashville in Franklin, TN, has added public affairs and advocacy veteran Chris Burger to its roster of financial advisors, Tim Pagliara, CapWealth Advisors' chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Burger is the first new advisor to join the top-ranked firm since 2014 and the first new hire since bringing on former Goldman Sachs vice president John Lueken as the firm's chief investment strategist. Burger will develop new business and provide financial and wealth management advice to clients.

Having spent the last decade in public affairs, Burger excels at strategic thinking, planning and execution. "That's a one-sentence summary of what we do for our clients here at CapWealth Advisors," says Tim Pagliara, who has known Burger professionally for several years. "We develop strong, carefully crafted plans for each client's unique financial situation and goals, diligently execute those plans and work very hard to make our clients successful. Chris has been doing that for years in another tumultuous, anxiety-ridden industry -- politics. Chris is going to be a tremendous asset for our firm, both in respect to serving our existing clientele and further tapping into exciting new opportunities such as the Millennial market. Chris is sharp, has a great can-do attitude and builds rapport with people so well. Our firm is excited to make this announcement."

This year, Barron's magazine named CapWealth Advisors one of the top two advisories in the state of Tennessee, following five consecutive years named the state's number-one advisory.

Burger has been onboarding with CapWealth Advisors since February, and has been busy training, shadowing and studying the firm's wealth-management strategies, operational policies and procedures, and customer service protocols. He's well versed in CapWealth Advisors' trademarked investment approach of Sophisticated Simplicity®, the art of thoroughly understanding a complicated global markets landscape and boiling it down to high-quality, straightforward investment ideas.

Prior to joining CapWealth Advisors, Burger served as vice president of Advocacy and Public Affairs for Nashville-based Crisp Communications and, before that, as director with the DCI Group in Washington, D.C. In these roles, Burger led grassroots-management, coalition-building and strategic-communication efforts for both corporations and non-profits that faced legislative, regulatory and competitive challenges. Burger also has extensive political campaign and Congressional office experience, having worked for two presidential campaigns and two Congressional representatives, overseeing field offices, staff, events and communications.

Burger is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.A. in Economics and Government, and holds his Financial Industry Regularly Authority Series 65 securities license. He sits on the Business Advocacy Committee of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and on the committee of MLS2Nashville, a group of business, civic and sports leaders committed to bringing a Major League Soccer (MLS) team to Nashville. Additionally, Burger volunteers with UVA Club of Middle Tennessee and is a member of Midtown Fellowship (PCA) church.

About CapWealth Advisors

CapWealth Advisors is a fee-based investment advisory firm based in Franklin, TN, that provides wealth management services, including investment advice, personal financial planning and portfolio management to individuals, families, foundations and endowments. Founded in June 2000, CapWealth Advisors specializes in preserving, growing and distributing assets over our clients' lifetimes. With over $1 billion in assets under management and advisement, we are one of the nation's leading independent wealth managers. For more information, visit www.CapWealthAdvisors.com.

