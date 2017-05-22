Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal construction material testing equipment marketreport. This research report also lists 22 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global construction material testing equipment market is largely concentrated with prominent players capturing major market share. In developing countries such as China and India, the market scenario is a lot tougher due to the presence of many local players that use low pricing to their advantage.

"The technological innovation in product lines helped major vendors to access large market shares. Considering the increasing use of quality benchmarks in the construction industry, the demand for construction material testing equipment should rise, supported by advanced markets like testing equipment that is used in laboratories and universities," says Likhitha Bandla, a lead construction research analyst from Technavio.

The market is mainly dependent on the construction industry for revenue, followed by schools that use such testing equipment for teaching. Vendors are required to focus on product development to provide accuracy and delivery of performance.

Top five construction material testing equipment market vendors

Aimil

Aimil focuses on growing opportunities in the emerging markets of Asia. The firm was also established in Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and various regions of South Asia. Aimil has many joint ventures with companies like Malvern, Pruftechnik, Tinius Olsen, Aiipltech, and Lubexpert. The company provides services for various civil projects through their consultancy division.

CONTROLS Group

CONTROLS Group is one major vendor in the global construction material testing equipment market. The firm has seven branches and offers more than 4,000 products in three business areas. The firm has a dealer network of nearly 100 dealers and distributors.

ELE International

ELE International specializes in the manufacturing and designing of high-quality construction material testing equipment and environmental instruments. The company provides testing instruments to the construction industry. The environmental segment specializes in international environmental projects. ELE International also provides services like installation, calibration, and training for construction material testing equipment.

Humboldt Mfg.

Humboldt Mfg. manufactures construction material testing equipment. The company was founded as a cement testing equipment manufacturer. It is known to manufacture high-quality products, designed to comply with ASTM and AASTHO standards.

Matest

Matest is one of the major vendors of material testing equipment for the construction industry. The firm provides various solutions and site tests on concrete, aggregates, mortar, bitumen, asphalt, soil, rocks, and steel. It has extensive line accreditations from agencies like ASTM, AASTHO, and ISO.

