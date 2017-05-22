Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) and Replacement Markets Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) and Replacement Markets: Insight for End Users and Material and Equipment Suppliers" report to their offering.

ITO is widely used as the material for transparent electrodes in a diverse range of electronic devices. Demand in the ITO target industry increases by a certain ratio according to the size of display substrates and the amount of inputs.

Therefore, unless the price of indium fluctuates significantly, it is generally believed that there will be no significant issues in the industry except for the development of alternative materials. In some of these applications, however, new transparent electrode materials are beginning to replace ITO.

This report presents a market and technical forecast for ITO and replacements for LCD panels, plasma display panels (PDP), touch panels, e-paper, solar cells and organic electroluminescent (EL) panels.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 ITO and Its Replacements - Preparation and Characterization

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Supply and Demand of Indium

2.3 Transparent Conducting Oxides

2.4 Transparent Conductive Polymers

2.5 Carbon Nanotubes and Nanomaterials

2.6 Wire

2.7 Toxicity Issues

Chapter 3 Deposition Methods And Equipment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 PVD

3.3 Laser ablation

3.4 Electric-arc Discharge

3.5 CVD

3.6 MOCVD

3.7 Spray Pyrolysis

3.8 Pulsed Laser Deposition

3.9 Reactive PVD

3.10 Inkjet

Chapter 4 Applications

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Flexible Displays

4.3 Flat-Panel Displays

4.4 Lighting

4.5 Photovoltaics

4.6 Touch-Screen Displays

Chapter 5 Market Forecast

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Driving Forces

5.3 Forecasts by Application

